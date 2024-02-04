Burn survivors reconnected with caregivers during event hosted by UPMC Mercy

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Mercy celebrated burn survivors by creating some wonderful reunions on Sunday.

Former burn victims were reconnected with their caregivers during “Burn Survivors Sunday,” held at the Clark Auditorium.

The theme was Mardis Gras and it featured a balloon artist, crafts and lunch.

UOMC says the healing process can be slow for burn victims.

One burn survivor who was shocked while working as an electrical lineman said he is grateful for the care he received.

“It was amazing. They almost treated me like family the day I came. For those five weeks, my wife was here, they treated her like gold. Even when I come back now it’s like they come up and give you a hug, and they’re happy to see you doing well in life,” survivor Branden Bauer said.

This was the first time UPMC was able to hold the celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group