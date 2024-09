CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Burning is banned in Connellsville until further notice, the mayor announced Monday.

The ban comes as our region experiences extremely dry weather, with little chance of rain in the forecast.

>> Here’s how drought conditions will impact fall foliage

An estimated date for the ban to be lifted has not been provided.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group