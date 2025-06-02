Bus, car crash in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car and a bus were involved in a crash in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

Firefighters said the crash happened on the 100 block of Finley Road in Rostraver Township just before 4 p.m.

The Rostraver Township Fire Department said the bus involved was with the Mon Valley Transit Authority.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

