Bus driver accused of running over 5-year-old girl placed on paid leave

A bus driver accused of running over a 5-year-old girl is off the job.

Channel 11 first told you about 5-year-old Elena Lihas being hit by her bus at a stop in McKeesport on Tuesday.

The little girl is still recovering at UPMC Children’s Hospital after getting six staples in her head. Her parents tell us they’re grateful to see her up, alert and even coloring.

McKeesport Area School District Superintendent Donald MacFann confirms to Channel 11 that the driver accused of hitting and running over Elena has been placed on paid leave following a toxicology test that was negative for both alcohol and drugs.

The district also confirmed it’s cooperating with McKeesport police.

We’ve learned the driver is a contracted employee for the district through Krise Transportation. The company’s president, Mike Massaro, confirmed they’re cooperating in the investigation. But, he wouldn’t answer questions about the driver or if there had been previous issues with the route.

