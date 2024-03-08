Bus Patrol appeals can be sent to PennDOT at no cost, latest update says

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has released key updates to the school bus ticketing program we’ve been covering for weeks.

In the latest update, PennDOT announced that anyone who receives a ticket can appeal directly to them at no cost.

Appeals previously went through a local magistrate and there was a $110 court fee.

Schools will also be required to submit information to PennDOT annually that includes information on the number of fines, money collected and how the funds are being spent.

Thursday, it was announced that the program would resume after a pause.

Along with the resumption, nearly three months worth of tickets will be issued retroactively.

Bus Patrol, an automated system to identify driver violations and issue $300 tickets, is used by Pittsburgh Public Schools and a handful of other local districts.

