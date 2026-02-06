Busy Pittsburgh street temporarily closed due to ‘severe icy conditions’

PITTSBURGH — A busy road in the City of Pittsburgh will close temporarily due to “severe icy conditions.”

Maytide Street in Carrick will be closed from Route 51 to Biscayne Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city said there will be no through traffic permitted as public works treats the ice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

