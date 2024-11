ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A busy road that runs through Ross Township and West View has reopened after it was closed for nearly a month.

PennDOT said Rochester Road (Route 4011) between Fern Avenue and Cross Creek Court is back to normal.

It was closed on Oct. 28 for slide work.

All repairs have been made.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group