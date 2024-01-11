Butler County Community College’s longest-serving president to step down

BUTLER, Pa. — Nick Neupauer, president of Butler County Community College for 17 years, will retire on Dec. 31.

Neupauer told BC3 employees of his plans via email on Tuesday. The board of trustees had been informed of his decision and are working on a smooth transition plan, Neupauer wrote in the email.

Neupauer was appointed as the college’s eighth president in 2007 and has led the 59-year-old institution for almost a third of its existence. He became its longest-serving leader in 2021.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

