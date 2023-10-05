Local

Butler County man facing charges for road rage incident in active work zone

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Butler County map Butler County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A Butler County man is facing charges for an alleged road rage incident in an active work zone.

State police say Paul Brosenitsch, 49, of Cabot, sped past paving workers who were along Stoney Hollow Road in Winfield Township on Sept. 18. A short time later, he allegedly returned when workers were on the road and began to drive recklessly by spinning his tires and doing a burnout in an active work zone.

Brosenitsch is charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Arnold firefighter charged after 4 weekend arsons in Westmoreland County
  • Canonsburg therapist accused of sending explicit photos to 12-year-old girl
  • PHOTOS: Annual auction at Pittsburgh International Airport
  • VIDEO: Channel 11 Investigation into social security overpayments getting results in nation’s capital
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read