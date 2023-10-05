Butler County man facing charges for road rage incident in active work zone

A Butler County man is facing charges for an alleged road rage incident in an active work zone.

State police say Paul Brosenitsch, 49, of Cabot, sped past paving workers who were along Stoney Hollow Road in Winfield Township on Sept. 18. A short time later, he allegedly returned when workers were on the road and began to drive recklessly by spinning his tires and doing a burnout in an active work zone.

Brosenitsch is charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

