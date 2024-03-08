Butler County parish warns of texting scam

BUTLER, Pa. — A parish in Butler County is warning of a texting scam circulating the community.

All Saints Parish in Butler said text messages are being sent to parishioners claiming to be Father Kevin and asking them to buy gift cards.

The parish said Father Kevin will never text, email or call asking for gift cards, nor would any clergy or staff.

State police said to not respond or acknowledge the sender, according to the parish. If you get a phone call, hang up. If you receive a text or email, do not click any links.

If you have questions about communications from the parish, priests, or staff, you’re asked to call the All Saints Parish offices.

