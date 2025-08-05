Butler County woman accused of crashing into stop sign with toddler in car

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman faces several charges after police say she sped away from state troopers with a toddler in her car.

A Pennsylvania State Police report out of Butler says troopers were called to a Jefferson Township home on Friday night for a woman smashing items inside.

Per the report, that woman, identified as Natalie Perschke, 32, drove off with a 15-month-old child inside before troopers got on scene. She then reportedly crashed into a stop sign and drove away again.

Troopers eventually caught up with Perschke and took her into custody “with further incident” that included aggravated assault on a trooper.

She faces several charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

