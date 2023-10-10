Butler proposes “relegation” or moving down classifications to PIAA

BUTLER, Pa. — The idea of promotion/relegation, a staple in many soccer leagues across the world, is a foreign concept for sport leagues when it comes to the United States. That’s why it might come as a shock to some that Butler is proposing a form of “relegation” to the PIAA.

Pennsylvania moved to six classifications for high school football and basketball starting in the 2016-17 academic year, increasing it from four. This increase soon contributed to the creation of the PIAA Competitive Formula or Competitive Balance Rule.

The PIAA Competitive Balance Rule started in 2018 and applies only to football and basketball. The state uses it to measure transfers and postseason success to put teams in a higher classification. For instance, if a team accrues six points (four for PIAA title berth, three for a semifinal berth, two for a quarterfinal berth, etc.) and three transfers, a school is reclassified up a division.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

