Butler School Board member facing charges after road rage incident involving a gun

BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler School Board member is accused of a road rage incident involving a gun. He claims it was self-defense.

Board member Phil Heasley is facing charges after a road rage incident last month in Center Township.

State police said that on Dec. 27, Heasley was accused of pulling out a gun and pointing it at two people while at a stop sign at the intersection of Mercer and North Duffy roads.

Before that, the alleged victims told police he was following their car closely.

This worries some parents who have kids in the district.

“If it has to do with a gun, that’s pretty concerning,” parent Erica Walker said.

Heasley told police he never did this and was on the phone with his girlfriend at the time. However, his girlfriend told police she was not on the phone with him.

Parents say the fact that another Butler School Board member is now in trouble is concerning.

“It definitely brings a lot of questions, definitely need to look into the people they are having on their school board,” Walker said.

Heasley shared the following statement:

“I have a concealed carry permit. It was a self-defense situation where my vehicle was surrounded and should be settled when I present my vehicle video evidence.”

We reached out to the school district. Superintendent Brian White said the district is aware of the situation and has no comment at this time.

