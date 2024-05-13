Butler Township police warn residents of bear sighting

Butler Township police are warning residents that a black bear and three cubs were spotted in the September Drive area.

Channel 11 received a photo of an adult bear and three cubs from a viewer on September Drive. The bears were spotted in the viewer’s yard.

Residents in the Dutchtown Village area should move bird feeders, food and trash to a secure area, and keep pets in a safe area, police said.

A woman and her dog were attacked by a bear in Butler Township in March. Lee Ann Galante told Channel 11 she’s healing after the attack.

On May 6, police in nearby Penn Township warned residents about a female bear and three cubs being spotted in the area.

