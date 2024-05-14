Butler VA Health Care System nurse earns DAISY Award

BUTLER, Pa. — A nurse in the Butler VA Health Care System was just recognized with an award that honors nurses for the “super-human efforts” they perform daily.

Kayla Dovido, LPN, was honored with the DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.

In order to receive this award, nurses have to be nominated. The nomination for Dovido reads in part:

“Kayla is the most caring and compassionate person and always finds time to make sure our needs or wants are met. Even if someone just wants to talk, she makes time to listen, no matter how busy she is. I had the opportunity to leave this facility prematurely, but Kayla really opened my eyes and helped me realize that I am worth so much more than what I am offering myself. Since the decision was made to stay, I enrolled in college classes, started making amends to my family, and am rebuilding my life. Saying she changed my life is an understatement.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by the family of a man who died from a little-known auto-immune disease in 1999. They created the organization to recognize and thank nurses for making a difference for patients and patient families.

Back in January, two other Butler VA Health Care System nurses were also recognized with DAISY Awards.

