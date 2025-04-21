Cafe Momentum’s Plating with a Purpose brings guest chefs into downtown nonprofit’s kitchen

PITTSBURGH — Cafe Momentum, a nonprofit restaurant that provides workforce development opportunities for incarcerated juveniles, has launched a new event series that brings in guest chefs serving specialty dinners.

The first event was led by Cory Hughes, the chef of North Side restaurant Fig and Ash and former chef at Google. Hughes also has been heavily involved with Cafe Momentum, hosting a pop-up at Fig and Ash when the Dallas-based organization first came to town. After the restaurant found its home near Market Square, it eventually went on a hiatus, which led to Hughes being brought in as a consultant, helping the restaurant to reopen with a new lunch menu and new chef, Robert Carter.

