California man charged after handgun found in carry-on bag at Pittsburgh airport, police say

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A California man has been charged after police say a handgun was found in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County police say Fatih Oruc, 21, of Mountain View, Calif., is facing one felony charge for carrying a firearm without a license.

TSA officers reportedly saw a handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag at PIT’s alternate security checkpoint just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

Allegheny County police were notified and confirmed that the passenger, Oruc, did not have a valid concealed carry permit, officials say. The FBI was also notified.

Allegheny County police say passengers who bring firearms into an airport security checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the TSA up to $10,000, and repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

Court records show Oruc was scheduled to be arraigned at 3:19 a.m. on Saturday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 16.

