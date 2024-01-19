Cam Heyward announces return in 2024: ‘I’m not retiring’

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers star and captain Cam Heyward confirmed on his podcast, Not Just Football, that he will return for the 2024 season. After not feeling entirely sure of it after the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, Heyward bluntly confirmed it. He’s back, and he will let his body rest throughout the offseason to recover from a brutal groin injury that hampered him, even after surgery to repair it.

“I’m not retiring it,” Heyward said. “I hate to be blunt about it, but I’m not retiring. I would like to get my body healthy. You know, I just played an entire season on a freakin’ leg where I could barely run right after the season. It was cool to come back and stuff, and I get that, but you don’t understand what you deal with when you play a full game and your body goes into shock, because it’s like ‘what the hell did you just try to put me through?’”

