Cam Heyward explains what Steelers need to do to smash the run

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward weighed in on the struggling run defense during his media availability on Thursday. In each of the first two games, the Steelers have allowed an 100-yard rusher

In Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Seahawks, Seattle rushed for 117 yards on 29 carries (4.0 average). Kenneth Walker III led the Seahawks with 105 yards rushing on 13 carries for a whopping 8.1 average and a touchdown.

In Week 1, the New York Jets racked up 182 yards (4.7 average).

“I think it’s about being aware. A couple of times, we had them on third-and-long. I think that third-and-19 was just unforgivable,” Heyward said. “You look at that situation, you’ve gotta know they’re playing a lot of safe football there, and, if you give up any yards, it can’t be for a touchdown. Gotta take good angles, can’t go behind blocks, gotta get off blocks. And so all of those are included in the run game, but understanding what an offense is trying to do in those situations.”

