Cam Heyward undecided about Steelers return: ‘In my heart, I want to play’

This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

As Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward walked off the field ay Highmark Stadium after his team’s 31-17 loss to Buffalo Bills on Monday night, he hoped it was not the final time he did so as an NFL player. But he’s not sure yet, either.

The 34-year-old had one of the most injury-plagued seasons of his career in 2023, missing six games after tearing his groin and also having core muscle surgery. Heyward also revealed two other maladies on Monday.

He has a strong desire to return to the field, but as he stood at the podium in the Steelers locker room after the loss to the Bills, he was not yet certain that he will be able to physically.

“In my heart, I want to play,” Heyward said. “But it’s been rough. I need to take the offseason to get healthy again. Battling back through a groin, it’s one thing to just walk off a groin, it’s another to play football. It’s definitely been a season. I just wanted to put my hand in the pile.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group