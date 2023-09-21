Canada: Kenny Pickett has freedom to change play calls

PITTSBURGH — Let Kenny Pickett cook? The Steelers might be letting him do just that at the line of scrimmage. Last year, it was little secret that as a rookie, Pickett went along with basically every play called and did little checking at the line aside from changing protections. But this year, the team has put more on his plate. So, the question was always, was he free to change the plays at the line of scrimmage?

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Matt Canada revealed that Kenny Pickett can change plays at the line if he wants to do that. So, in his second year, he does have more freedom to do as he wishes on the football field. That is something he earned going into his second year.

