Canonsburg man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport

A Washington County man was prevented from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight Monday morning when Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected it in his carry-on bag.

The 9mm handgun was loaded with 11 bullets, including one in the chamber, according to a TSA report.

The officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine. Airport police confiscated the weapon and the man, a Canonsburg resident, now faces a federal financial penalty.

Passengers are permitted to travel with unloaded firearms only in checked baggage. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a gun posted on its website.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. So far this year, 22 guns have been caught at Pittsburgh International’s checkpoints.

