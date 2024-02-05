Canonsburg man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle, sentenced to probation

PITTSBURGH — A Canonsburg man who pleaded guilty to killing a bald eagle has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Rodney Thomas, 51, shot and killed a mature bald eagle with an air rifle on May 12, 2023.

Thomas was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $9,800 in restitution to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Council.

Thomas will serve 50 hours of community service in addition to his probation.

