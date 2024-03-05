Capitals reclaim Matthew Phillips from Penguins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Forward Matthew Phillips, who was put on waivers Monday by the Pittsburgh Penguins, was claimed on Tuesday by the Washington Capitals.

Or, he was reclaimed.

The Penguins claimed Phillips, 25, on Feb. 16 after Washington put him on waivers. He had no real impact, however, getting no points in three games before he became a regular healthy scratch.

