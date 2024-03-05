Local

Capitals reclaim Matthew Phillips from Penguins

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Matthew Phillips Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau (30) stops a shot attempt by Pittsburgh Penguins' Matthew Phillips (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The Penguins won 4-1. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Forward Matthew Phillips, who was put on waivers Monday by the Pittsburgh Penguins, was claimed on Tuesday by the Washington Capitals.

Or, he was reclaimed.

The Penguins claimed Phillips, 25, on Feb. 16 after Washington put him on waivers. He had no real impact, however, getting no points in three games before he became a regular healthy scratch.

