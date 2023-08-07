Local

Car crashes into 2nd floor of Pennsylvania home

Car into Second Floor of Home A car crashed into the second floor of a home in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania Sunday evening.

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a wild scene when a car ended up in the second story of a home in Pennsylvania Sunday evening.

The Junction Fire Company in Mifflin County said they were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to Alfarata Road in Decatur Township.

The driver of the car was out when crews arrived and taken to a hospital.

The rescue crew stabilized the home and helped the homeowners put a tarp over the hole because of storms on the way.

Fire crews remained on the scene for around three hours.

