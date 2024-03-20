Car crashes into Coraopolis building

A car crashed into a building in Coraopolis Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Main Street on the corner of Fourth Avenue.

Crews were called to a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle into a building. There was no entrapment and no life-threatening injuries were reported, according to Coraopolis Volunteer Fire Department.

