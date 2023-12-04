Car crashes into Emsworth apartment building

EMSWORTH, Pa. — A car crashed into a building in Allegheny County early Monday morning.

Allegheny County 911 officials say the car crashed into Cliffside Manor Apartments in Emsworth just before 3 a.m.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw broken glass on a window, but the extent of damage to the building is unknown.

Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group