Car crashes into Emsworth apartment building

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Cliffside Manor car into building Police and a tow company responding to a car crashed into an apartment building in Emsworth.

EMSWORTH, Pa. — A car crashed into a building in Allegheny County early Monday morning.

Allegheny County 911 officials say the car crashed into Cliffside Manor Apartments in Emsworth just before 3 a.m.

A Channel 11 crew on scene saw broken glass on a window, but the extent of damage to the building is unknown.

Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.

