Car crashes into gas pump in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HIILLS, Pa. — A car crashed into a gas pump in Pleasant Hills on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Sunoco on Curry Hollow Road at Keeport Drive, Option Independent Fire Company said.

A photo shared by the fire company shows the gas pump lying on the ground and heavy damage to a black sedan.

Everyone in the car made it out safely.

