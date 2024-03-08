Local

Car crashes into gas pump in Pleasant Hills

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PLEASANT HIILLS, Pa. — A car crashed into a gas pump in Pleasant Hills on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Sunoco on Curry Hollow Road at Keeport Drive, Option Independent Fire Company said.

A photo shared by the fire company shows the gas pump lying on the ground and heavy damage to a black sedan.

Everyone in the car made it out safely.

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

