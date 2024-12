WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A car crashed into a house in Washington County late Thursday night.

Washington County dispatchers said the crash happened on Dewery Avenue.

Dispatchers said no one was around the vehicle when police arrived and no one was hurt.

The fire department had to cover a hole in the house.

