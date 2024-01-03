Car crashes into Penn Hills home, investigation underway

PENN HILLS, Pa. — There was a large police presence in Penn Hills Wednesday morning following an apparent crash.

Allegheny County 911 tells Channel 11 police, fire and EMS responded to Crab Hollow Road just past Lindberg Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. Their current condition is unknown.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw a car crashed into a home with what looks like ballistic damage, along with dozens of evidence markers on the blocked-off roadway.

Crab Hollow Road investigation Evidence markers in a road during an investigation in Penn Hills

Channel 11 reached out to police for more information, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group