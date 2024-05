A Westmoreland County road remains closed after an overnight crash.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Route 119 near Skyview Drive in Salem Township. Officials tell Channel 11 a vehicle hit a utility pole, knocking the pole and wires down.

Both lanes are closed about a mile north of Crabtree.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

