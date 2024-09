LINCOLN, Pa. — A car went crashing over a hillside in Lincoln.

Members of the Lincoln Boro VFRC said the crash happened at the bottom of Bellbridge Road at 5:16 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews spent nearly three hours working to get the car removed.

Eventually, C&D Towing and Recovery Inc. was able to get it out.

No injuries were reported.

