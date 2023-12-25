Local

Car crashes through wall of home in Munhall

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

A car crashed through the wall of a home in Munhall.

MUNHALL, Pa. — A car crashed through the wall of a home in Munhall.

The Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said the crash happened on the 100 block of Chestnut Lane at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Two people were helped out of the car and were evaluated.

Firefighters got the car out of the house and towed it from the scene.

Emergency crews took two hours to secure the scene.

