Car drives into house in Charleroi

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A car drove into a house in Charleroi Sunday afternoon.

Charleroi Fire Department officials say they were called to the area of Eighth Street and Prospect Avenue at 1:48 p.m. for a car that had struck a home.

Firefighters found no one injured, but worked to stabilize the building and secure utilities.

Photos shared to social media show a car with front-end damage and multiple bricks knocked out of place in and around the home.

Officials did not say what caused the car to crash.

