Car fire causes major delays on Route 28 in East Deer Township

EAST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car on fire caused major delays on Route 28 in East Deer Township on Thursday.

The car caught on fire in the southbound lanes, between Exit 14 (366/Bull Creek Road) and Exit 12A (Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard).

A viewer photo shows the major fire that sent thick clouds of black smoke into the air.

Around 4:30 p.m., PennDOT said the scene had been cleared.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

