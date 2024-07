ETNA, Pa. — Crews were called to Etna early Thursday morning to a reported crash between a car and a train.

It happened around 3 a.m. along Bridge Street right near the Sharpsburg border.

Our photographer at the scene said it appeared the car was abandoned on the track.

Officials confirmed to Channel 11 that no one was hurt.

