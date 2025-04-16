Car on its side after crash on McKnight Road near I-279

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car flipped onto it’s side after a crash on McKnight Road near I-279 Wednesday morning.

According to 911 dispatchers, a call for a vehicle crash was reported around 10 a.m. in the 4500 block of McKnight Road.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Our crew on scene said the crash is close to Nelson Run Road and crews are preparing to flip the car back onto its wheels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

