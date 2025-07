MILLVALE, Pa. — A car was damaged in an early-morning crash in Millvale Wednesday.

Channel 11 crews arrived in the 400 block of North Avenue around 2 a.m. to find a car with heavy damage to its driver’s side.

Police could be seen giving a field sobriety test to a man.

Allegheny County 911 officials say no one was injured.

