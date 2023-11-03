Car slams into building in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — A car was heavily damaged after it slammed into a building in Munhall Thursday night.

According to Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Inc. on Facebook, the crash happened just before midnight.

Officials said the people in the car fled the scene before the fire department arrived.

Crews cleaned up the debris and inspected the building for further damage.

Officials said crews were on the scene for 30 minutes before clearing.

