Local

Car slams into building in Munhall

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Car slams into building in Munhall Car slams into building in Munhall (Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Inc.)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MUNHALL, Pa. — A car was heavily damaged after it slammed into a building in Munhall Thursday night.

According to Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Inc. on Facebook, the crash happened just before midnight.

Officials said the people in the car fled the scene before the fire department arrived.

Crews cleaned up the debris and inspected the building for further damage.

Officials said crews were on the scene for 30 minutes before clearing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Steelers set stunning record after Titans win
  • Coroner called to motorcycle crash on I-79
  • Local nurse accused of killing patients with intentional doses of insulin facing more charges
  • VIDEO: McKeesport teachers’ union votes down tentative contract agreement
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read