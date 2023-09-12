Car theft suspect in Jefferson Hills taken into custody

Jefferson Hills police say they nabbed a suspect who was entering residents’ cars and stealing items.

The department received multiple calls last week about the thefts and said that within 20 hours, they were able to apprehend John Jacobs Jr.

Police said the stolen items were found in Jacobs’ vehicle and would be returned to owners.

Charges are pending.

