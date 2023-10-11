Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with first responders who saved his life

IRWIN, Pa. — It was an emotional reunion on Tuesday when a man who survived cardiac arrest got to meet the first responders who helped save his life.

On Sept. 2, a 56-year-old man named Greg suffered a sudden cardiac arrest event. First responders took him to the Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, where he was treated and released six days later.

Now, just over a month after his medical emergency, Greg and his wife joined the same first responders that helped save his life at Penn Township Ambulance. They participated in a ceremony presenting a challenge coin to the police, EMS and telecommunications personnel who provided him care as a token of appreciation. At the same ceremony, Greg was given recognition for his survival.

Greg tells Channel 11 he doesn’t remember much about what happened, and says he’s just happy to be here.

As for recovery, Greg says it’s going well and he just started cardiac therapy last week.

