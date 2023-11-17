Local

Career night for Rodney Hammond Jr. fuels Pitt win over Boston College

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt beat Boston College on Senior Night at Acrisure Stadium, 24-16. Pittsburgh quarterback Nate Yarnell (19) hands off to running back Rodney Hammond Jr. (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt wasn’t especially good against Boston College, but it’s amazing what competent quarterback play — at the very least — can do for a football team.

And it might be even more amazing what happens when a coaching staff utilizes its best players.

With 5:19 left in the fourth quarter, holding a 1-point lead, Nate Yarnell led the Pitt offense out to where the football sat at the Pitt 25. But it wasn’t Yarnell who made the play. It was Rodney Hammond Jr. — making a play when Pitt needed one most offensively.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • West Mifflin school board member accused of leaking football team’s game plan refuses to resign
  • Police looking to identify man after another dog abandoned at Pittsburgh International Airport
  • Mysterious illness spreading nationwide among dogs
  • VIDEO: Man shot outside Wilkinsburg AutoZone
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read