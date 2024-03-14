Carlynton School District operating on 2-hour delay

The Carlynton School District is operating on a two-hour delay Thursday due to a power outage.

Due to a power outage, the Carlynton School District will be operating on a two-hour delay today, March 14, 2024. pic.twitter.com/L5a334KbvX — Carlynton School District (@CarlyntonSchool) March 14, 2024

No other information from the district, which serves Carnegie, Crafton and Rosslyn Farms, was immediately available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group