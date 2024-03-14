Local

Carlynton School District operating on 2-hour delay

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The Carlynton School District is operating on a two-hour delay Thursday due to a power outage.

No other information from the district, which serves Carnegie, Crafton and Rosslyn Farms, was immediately available.

