Carmakers increasingly opting out of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Carmakers are increasingly opting out of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, replacing them with their own systems.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard warns that this shift is financially motivated, as automakers prefer to use their own systems instead of those provided by Apple or Google.

“There’s a war going on behind the scenes between the automakers and Google and Apple,” said Clark Howard.

Howard advises consumers to check if their desired car supports Apple CarPlay or Android Auto before purchasing, especially if these features are important to them.

Automakers’ proprietary systems often do not work as well as those from Apple or Google, according to Howard.

