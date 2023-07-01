Carmen Mlodzinski’s first win caps off strong performance

PITTSBURGH — Perhaps lost in the shuffle in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ walk-off win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night was Carmen Mlodzinski earning his first MLB win.

Mlodzinski was responsible for pitching the eighth and ninth innings — which he did flawlessly. The right-hander allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two. More importantly, he kept Milwaukee off the scoreboard.

