Carnegie Mellon track and field head coach named USA Track and Field Throws Coach for 2024 Olympics

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s own is heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics as a coach!

Carnegie Mellon University’s track and field head coach Gary Aldrich was named Team USA’s Track and Field Throws Coach for the Olympics this summer.

Carnegie Mellon said this is Aldrich’s eighth time coaching on the international stage and the second time in a row he’s coaching at the Summer Olympics. He held the same position in 2021 in Tokyo.

“It was hard to find the words when I was selected for the Tokyo Olympics, but now to be selected for back-to-back Olympic Games is not a common occurrence,” said Aldrich. “This great opportunity causes me to reflect on this incredible journey. The only reason I ever started in track and field in my senior year of high school was because baseball players couldn’t lift, they would become muscle bound, at least that was the thought process in the 70s. Every four years from 1968 I would watch and imagine what it must be like to be at the world’s greatest sporting event. That dream became a reality and now for a second time! I am honored to be chosen to represent Team USATF as the Men’s Throws Coach for the world’s best track and field team at the Paris Olympics.”

Aldrich is in his 10th year as the head coach of Carnegie Mellon’s Men’s and Women’s Track and Field program. He also served eight seasons as the associate head coach.

Carnegie Mellon said Aldrich has been honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on nine occasions including five times as the Regional Indoor Men’s Head Coach of the Year and four as Mideast Regional Outdoor Men’s Head Coach of the Year. He also has been part of eight UAA Coaching Staff of the Year honors including his time as an associate head coach.

“I couldn’t be more excited for Gary and his opportunity to return to the Olympics as a coach for the United States,” said Director of Athletics Josh Centor. “Gary is a tremendous coach and takes so much pride in the opportunity to share his knowledge and love of competition with others. He has always been able to help athletes get the most out of themselves in their various events and disciplines, and that will be no different on the international stage. The United States is fortunate to have a coach of his caliber on the track and field staff.”

“I can’t wait to contribute to the success of an incredible team on the world stage on our JOURNEY TO GOLD. I look forward to sharing this experience with my family, friends and CMU community,” added Aldrich.

You can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Channel 11 starting on July 26.

