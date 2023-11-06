Carnegie Science Center starts screening classic holiday movies this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Every Saturday for the next month, the Carnegie Science Center is showing films sure to even get grinches feeling festive.

From Nov. 11 through Dec. 16, the science center is showing a variety of beloved holiday films at the Rangos Giant Cinema.

Some of the films being screened include The Muppet Christmas Carol, Home Alone and The Polar Express.

Tickets are $12 per person or $10 per person for Carnegie Museums members. Tickets and showtimes are available online.

