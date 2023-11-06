Local

Carnegie Science Center starts screening classic holiday movies this weekend

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PHOTOS: Da Vinci Exhibit open through Sept. at Carnegie Science Center

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Every Saturday for the next month, the Carnegie Science Center is showing films sure to even get grinches feeling festive.

From Nov. 11 through Dec. 16, the science center is showing a variety of beloved holiday films at the Rangos Giant Cinema.

Some of the films being screened include The Muppet Christmas Carol, Home Alone and The Polar Express.

Tickets are $12 per person or $10 per person for Carnegie Museums members. Tickets and showtimes are available online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalling chicken patties due to possible metal pieces
  • Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Pittsburgh area in 2024
  • K9 used to track teen who allegedly stole car from woman at gunpoint, led police on chase
  • VIDEO: Inflation frustration: How to save money while prices are high
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read