PITTSBURGH — A Carrick home was damaged by fire Monday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 200 block of Parkfield Street.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of smoke coming from the roof.

No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group