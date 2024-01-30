Carrick’s ‘City in the Streets’ block party to be held indoors

PITTSBURGH — The “City in the Streets” block party for Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood will be held indoors.

The block parties began in May 2023 as an initiative to bring leaders into neighborhoods to engage with residents.

Carrick’s block party is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. at the Phillips Recreation Center.

Leaders from these departments will be on-site to share information and resources:

Department of Finance

Department of Human Resources and Civil Services

Department of Mobility and Infrastructure

Department of Parks and Recreation

Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections

Department of Public Safety

Department of Public Works

Mayor’s Office

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority

Urban Redevelopment Authority

EMS

Pittsburgh Fire Department

Pittsburgh Police Department

Department of Innovation & Performance

Department of City Planning

The Office of Municipal Investigations

Office of Management & Budget

Citiparks - Special Events department

