Carrick’s ‘City in the Streets’ block party to be held indoors

PITTSBURGH — The “City in the Streets” block party for Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood will be held indoors.
The block parties began in May 2023 as an initiative to bring leaders into neighborhoods to engage with residents.
>> New ‘City in the Streets’ initiative to bring Pittsburgh leaders into neighborhoods
Carrick’s block party is scheduled for Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. at the Phillips Recreation Center.
Leaders from these departments will be on-site to share information and resources:
- Department of Finance
- Department of Human Resources and Civil Services
- Department of Mobility and Infrastructure
- Department of Parks and Recreation
- Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections
- Department of Public Safety
- Department of Public Works
- Mayor’s Office
- Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority
- Urban Redevelopment Authority
- EMS
- Pittsburgh Fire Department
- Pittsburgh Police Department
- Department of Innovation & Performance
- Department of City Planning
- The Office of Municipal Investigations
- Office of Management & Budget
- Citiparks - Special Events department
