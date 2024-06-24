Cars stolen in Center Township, police say

Center Township police are investigating after two vehicles were stolen over the weekend.

On Saturday night, one of the vehicles was stolen from the area of Center Grange Road and Temple Road. The second was stolen from the area of East Schaffer Road.

Both vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside. Anyone who viewed anything suspicious is asked to call police at 724-774-3329.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group